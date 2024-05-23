Submit Notice of a Transferred Vehicle Title or Bill of Sale

Overview
A Certificate of Title or a bill of sale proves that you sold, transferred, or traded your vehicle to someone else. You can email all documents to PennDOT at FRinsurance@pa.gov or fax them to 717-772-1550.
If you sold, transferred or traded your vehicle, you need to send a certificate of title or bill of sale to PennDOT.
A Certificate of Title or a bill of sale proves that you sold, transferred, or traded your vehicle to someone else. You can email all documents to PennDOT at FRinsurance@pa.gov or fax them to 717-772-1550.