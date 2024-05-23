Submit Certification of Compliance with the Pennsylvania Clean Vehicles Program

Overview
The Pennsylvania Clean Vehicles Program applies to cars and light trucks made in 2008 or later. To be part of the program, a vehicle must meet three conditions:
- It must be from model year 2008 or newer.
- It must have a gross vehicle weight rating of 8,500 pounds or less.
- It must have been driven less than 7,500 miles.
Additional resources:
Ways to check if your in compliance with the Clean Vehicles Program
To see if a vehicle follows the Clean Vehicles Program rules in Pennsylvania:
-
When getting a title for a new vehicle, check the paper that comes with it. It should say if it's CARB certified. If it doesn't, they won't give you a title.
-
If you don't have that paper, you can use a form called "Compliance or Exemption for the Pennsylvania Clean Vehicles Program" (Form MV-9). You have to check a box saying you saw the certification message under the car's hood.
Special Cases
The Pennsylvania Clean Vehicles Program has some exceptions to CARB certification standards. These are listed on Form MV-9, and you need to check the right box to say why you're exempt. Here are the exemptions:
- It's an emergency vehicle
- It's only used off-road
- It got a special exemption for national security or testing
- It's replacing a damaged or stolen vehicle from another state
- It's inherited or decided by a court
- It was registered in another state before moving to Pennsylvania
- It has over 7,500 miles on it when getting a Pennsylvania title.