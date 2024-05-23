Skip to main content

    Renew Your Apportioned Registration

    PennDOT will automatically send out a renewal invitation at least 3 months prior to your fleet expiration date. If you do not receive your system generated application there are several ways you can renew your apportioned account.

    How to renew your apportioned registration

    • Complete Form MV-550 and MV-551 if renewing a fleet with multiple vehicles.
    • Complete Form MV-550A if renewing a fleet with one vehicle.
    • Contact the PennDOT Customer Call Center at 717-412-5300. Hearing impaired callers dial 711 and a staff member will gladly assist you. Please have your apportioned account number available when you call.