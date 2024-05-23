How to renew your apportioned registration
PennDOT will automatically send out a renewal invitation. If you do not receive one, there are several ways you can renew your apportioned account.
- Complete Form MV-550 and MV-551 if renewing a fleet with multiple vehicles.
- Complete Form MV-550A if renewing a fleet with one vehicle.
- Contact the PennDOT Customer Call Center at 717-412-5300. Hearing impaired callers dial 711 and a staff member will gladly assist you. Please have your apportioned account number available when you call.