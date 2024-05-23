Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Renew a Probationary License

    If your Probationary License (PL) is expired, you will need to renew it. 

    Download Form

    Overview

    A Probationary License (PL) lets you drive a regular car from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you need to drive longer, you can ask, but you cannot use a PL for big trucks, motorcycles, or mopeds.

    To get a PL, you need to wait a bit after your license was taken away, and you must have a good driving record during that time. How long you wait depends on how bad your driving was. You also have to pay any money you owe. You can ask for a letter to know what to do before you apply for the license again.

    Steps for renewing a probationary license

    1. Fill out form  DL-143PL for Probationary License Renewal.
    2. Follow the instructions on the form. Send it with the fee to the address on the form.
    3. PennDOT will check if you qualify.
    4. If you don't, you'll get a letter saying so. If you do, you'll get a camera card. Take it to the nearest Photo License Center to get your new license.