Renew a Probationary License

A Probationary License (PL) lets you drive a regular car from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you need to drive longer, you can ask, but you cannot use a PL for big trucks, motorcycles, or mopeds.

To get a PL, you need to wait a bit after your license was taken away, and you must have a good driving record during that time. How long you wait depends on how bad your driving was. You also have to pay any money you owe. You can ask for a letter to know what to do before you apply for the license again.