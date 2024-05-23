Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Renew a Photo ID

    You can renew a photo ID online, at a PennDOT driver license or photo center, or with a local online messenger service.

    Renew your photo ID online
    Locate an online messenger service

    Note: You can renew a photo ID online or by going to a local On-Line Messenger Service to have it processed. You can also go to a PennDOT driver license or photo license center.

    Steps to renew your photo ID at a PennDOT Driver License or Photo Center

    If you have not received the computer generated renewal application and it will expire in six months or less, you can obtain Form DL-54B.

    You must complete the application and mail it in to the address listed on the form with a check or money order payable to PennDOT for the appropriate fee.

    A camera card will be mailed, and you should receive it within seven to ten working days after form is processed.

    Once you get your camera card, take it and your ID to any Photo Center for a new digital driver's license. You might need to confirm the last four digits of your social security number.

    PennDOT uses advanced facial recognition technology for license ahd ID renewals.

    Photo service demand peaks on the first and last two days of each month. Wait times are shorter on other days.

    Take your camera card and appropriate ID to a Photo Center for your new digital ID.