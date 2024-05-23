Renew a Photo ID

Once you get your camera card, take it and your ID to any Photo Center for a new digital driver's license. You might need to confirm the last four digits of your social security number.

PennDOT uses advanced facial recognition technology for license ahd ID renewals.

Photo service demand peaks on the first and last two days of each month. Wait times are shorter on other days.

