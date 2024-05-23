Renew a CDL with a HAZMAT Endorsement

If you find a mistake on your registration before getting fingerprinted, you can fix it for free. Once you've been fingerprinted, you can't change your information without paying again. If your social security number is the same, making changes won't change the payment. Payment is only required after your fingerprints have been sent to the FBI.

Make sure your registration matches your PA driver’s license. If you've moved, update your CDL address by filling out a DL-80CD application and paying the fee at a PennDOT center or by mailing it to PennDOT.