Renew a CDL with a HAZMAT Endorsement

Overview
A CDL with a HAZMAT endorsement is for commercial drivers who carry hazardous materials. If your endorsement has expired or suspended, you'll need to follow several steps to renew it.
Eligibility
A U.S. citizen or someone in an appropriate immigration status
- Anyone without a criminal offense
- Anyone who is not said to be mentally unfit or sent to a mental hosital against their will.
- Anyone who isn't a threat to national or tranportation security.
Steps for renewing your CDL with a HAZMAT endorsement
- Go to a Driver License Center and show proof of your citizenship or permanent residency.
- Pass the HAZMAT Knowledge Recertification Test.
- Fill out Form DL-288 and pay fees at the Driver License Center.
- Visit PennDOT's Applicant Fingerprinting Online Service to have your fingerprints taken.
- Wait for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to tell you if you passed the background check. (This might take up to 120 days after your fingerprints are taken.)
- Send in your renewal application and pay fees.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Temporary Disqualifications (Lasting 7 years or 5 years after prison):
- Conviction or insanity plea within the past seven years or release from prison within the last five years for specific crimes:
- Assault with intent to murder
- Kidnapping or hostage taking
- Rape or aggravated sexual abuse
- Unlawful firearm or weapon activities
- Extortion
- Dishonesty, fraud, or misrepresentation
- Bribery
- Smuggling
- Immigration violations
- Violations of certain laws, except those listed in permanently disqualifying offenses
- Robbery
- Distribution, intent to distribute, or importation of controlled substances
- Arson
- Conspiracy or attempt to commit any of these crimes
Permanent Disqualifications:
- Conviction or insanity plea for specific crimes:
- Espionage
- Sedition
- Treason
- Terrorism-related crimes
- Crimes involving transportation security incidents
- Improper transportation of hazardous materials
- Unlawful explosive activities
- Murder
- Conspiracy or attempt to commit any of these crimes
- Violations of certain laws, where one of the offenses involves crimes listed above.
An FBI Identification Record, also known as a criminal history background check or rap sheet, has details about your arrests, like where they happened, when, what for, and what happened afterwards. This information comes from fingerprint records and reports from law enforcement.
Only the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) (not PennDOT) can decide to give you permission. You can learn about how to apply for a waiver on the TSA's website.
- Pass the dangerous materials knowledge test at a PennDOT Driver License Center.
- After passing, fill out a Hazardous Materials Endorsement Application for Security Threat Assessment Form (DL-288) and pay the $34.00 fee. You'll get a Fingerprint Authorization Letter (PUB 512) with instructions.
- Register on the Applicant Fingerprinting Online Service. Check "Find a Fingerprint Location" on PennDOT's website for details.
- Pay online or bring a money order or cashier’s check to the site. You must pay before getting fingerprinted.
If you find a mistake on your registration before getting fingerprinted, you can fix it for free. Once you've been fingerprinted, you can't change your information without paying again. If your social security number is the same, making changes won't change the payment. Payment is only required after your fingerprints have been sent to the FBI.
Make sure your registration matches your PA driver’s license. If you've moved, update your CDL address by filling out a DL-80CD application and paying the fee at a PennDOT center or by mailing it to PennDOT.
Before going to a fingerprint site, you need to be registered. At the site, you'll need to show a state or federal photo ID and your Registration ID. You also might need a copy of the Fingerprint Authorization Letter you got at the PennDOT Driver License Center. Your registration status and proof of print transaction may be viewed online. You may also print a copy of your receipt online at the Applicant Fingerprinting Online Service.
Background checks cost $24.15. You can pay online with a debit or credit card when you register. At the fingerprint sites, you can pay with a debit/credit card or a money order/cashier's check made payable to IDEMIA. No cash or personal checks are accepted at the fingerprint sites. Debit/credit card payments are only accepted if the applicant's name matches the name on the card.
To register and pay, you can go online to the Applicant Fingerprinting Online Service. If you can't go online, call 717-562-5240 to register. It's quicker and easier to register online.
If your fingerprints aren't clear, the FBI might reject them. If this happens, they'll ask you to send another set of fingerprints for free. You need to do this before they try other ways to check your background. Take your rejection letter and ID to a fingerprint location for a second fingerprinting. You don't need to register again if you got a rejection letter. If the FBI rejects your fingerprints again, they'll tell PennDOT. Then, PennDOT will do a different check using the info from your first application.
If you want to question any part of your criminal record, follow these steps:
1. Challenge a Federal Criminal Record:
- Review your Federal record response.
- If you find inaccurate or incomplete info, contact the agency that sent it to the FBI or write to the FBI’s Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) Division.
- The CJIS Division can't change your record unless they're told to by the owner of the information
2. Submit Challenges to the FBI:
- Write to the FBI’s CJIS Division at:
FBI CJIS Division
Attention: Correspondence Group
1000 Custer Hollow Road
Clarksburg, WV 26306
- Clearly explain what info you think is wrong or missing, and include any proof or documents you have.
- The Correspondence Group will try to fix the info.
- Once they get official confirmation from the agency, the FBI will make changes and let you know.
- Challenges are dealt with in the order they're received.