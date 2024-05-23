Pay the Civil Penalty Fee in Lieu of Suspension

All vehicles like cars, motorcycles, trucks, and others that need to be registered must have insurance. This insurance helps cover any damage or injuries you might cause to others if you're in an accident. If you don't have insurance for a registered vehicle, your registration might get suspended for three months.

Instead of having your registration suspended, you can pay a civil penalty fee and your restoration fee. You will also need to provide proof of current insurance. You can only choose this option once a year.

You can pay online and provide proof of insurance online, or you can submit your payment and documentation by mail.

If you choose by mail, you need to send:

a certified check or money order made out to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania proof of current insurance a completed Application for Payment of Civil Penalty instead of Registration Suspension

The current fees can be found on our Application for Payment of Civil Penalty instead of Registration Suspension and on our Payments and Fees page.