Overview
If your vehicle registration is suspended due to a lapse in insurance, you need to pay a restoration fee to reinstate it. You will also need to provide proof of current insurance.
How to pay a vehicle registration restoration fee
You can pay your restoration fee online or by mail. Please see our Vehicle Registration Restoration Fact Sheet for more details and a full overview of the steps.
By Mail
A restoration fee must be paid by check or money order to PennDOT. Place the vehicle’s title number on the check to ensure the fee is correctly applied. You must also include proof of current insurance.
Mail your fee and insurance documentation to:
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation
Bureau of Motor Vehicles
P.O. Box 68674
Harrisburg, PA 17106-8674
Online
To pay your vehicle registration fee online, you need the following information:
- First eight numbers of the title number
- The last four digits of the Vehicle Identification number (VIN).
- Check digits
- The last two letters in the title are the "Check digits"
- For personnel vehicles, enter the first two characters of the owner's last name
- For company vehicles, enter the first two characters of the company's name if they own the vehicle
This information can be found on your vehicle registration card.
Note: You also need to submit proof of current insurance, which can be done online, by email to FRInsurance@pa.gov, by calling 717-412-5300, by faxing it to 717-772-1550, or by mailing it to:
Financial Responsibility Unit
PO Box 68674
Harrisburg, PA 17106