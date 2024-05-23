Pay County Use Fee

Each county in Pennsylvania can charge a $5 fee each year for each vehicle registered in that county. PennDOT collects the fee when you first register your vehicle. They also collect it when you renew your registration.

The amount you pay depends on how many years you register your vehicle. So, if you register your vehicle for two years, you'll pay $10. If you register your vehicle for five years, you'll pay $25.

The money from these fees helps the county with transportation. It also helps with other things related to vehicles, like road repairs. This fee is added on top of your regular registration fee.

Remember, the county use fee is not collected when you transfer your registration.