Partner with the PA Special Organization Plate Program

To apply to be a partner in the Special Organization Plate Program, your organization must sign and date an "Application to Participate in the Special Organization Plate Program." Please contact the Special Organization Plate Program Coordinator by email at SpecialOrganizationPlateProgram@pa.gov for a complete program packet.

Fees

Organizations may charge an initial fee for authorization to request a registration plate bearing the name of the special group. Organizations with more than 2,000 organizational registration plates may also charge a renewal fee for authorization to renew a registration plate bearing the name of the special group. These fees are separate from PennDOT fees. The organization's imposition or collection of initial or renewal fees (for organizations with over 2,000 registration plates) is at the organization's discretion and does not require any action by PennDOT.



NOTE: For the current issuance fee for a special organization plate, please refer to Form MV-70S (PDF), "The Bureau of Motor Vehicles Schedule of Fees."

Design

Special organization registration plates are manufactured in our standard plate colors — blue, white, and yellow. The organization's name appears across the bottom of the plate and "Pennsylvania" is printed across the top of the plate. The canvas area on the left side of the plate displays the organization's emblem or logo using graphic printing that offers color and intricacy of detail.

Eligibility

To qualify for the Special Organization Plate Program, an organization must meet the following criteria:

Be a nonprofit organization;

Have as one of its primary purposes, services to the community, which results in a contribution to the welfare of others;

Be based, headquartered, have a chapter, or licensed in Pennsylvania;

Not be offensive in purpose, nature, activity or name, as determined by PennDOT;

Guarantee a minimum of applications (negotiable) before any plate will be produced.

Special organization registration plates are currently available for passenger cars and trucks with a registered gross weight of 14,000 pounds or less, trailers, motorcycles (if the organization has an approved design) and motorhomes.