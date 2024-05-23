You can order a duplicate vehicle registration. Do this through the online vehicle services login.

To login, you need:

The first eight numbers of the title number

License plate number with no spaces or dashes

To complete the transaction, you may also need:

All insurance information

Odometer reading

Driver's license number

A valid credit or debit card

Issue with Printing Registration Renewal Card Online

If you renewed your registration online and an error occurred that would not allow you to print a permanent registration credential at the time of the transaction, you may request a free reprint online. No fees are required if it is completed online through PennDOT's publicly accessible website.





Apply for a Duplicate or Replacement Registration Card or Standard Issue Plate Through the Mail (USPS)

To request a duplicate registration card or replacement standard issue registration plate because yours has been lost, stolen or defaced, you will need to complete Form MV-44. Appropriate fees, in the form of a check or money order made payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, should be included with the MV-44.

Please refer to MV-70S, “Bureau of Motor Vehicles Schedule of Fees,” for required fees. If applying for a specialty type registration plate, please refer to the appropriate form to apply for that type of specialty registration plate.