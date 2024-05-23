Skip to main content

    Order a Duplicate Vehicle Registration

    You can order another copy of your vehicle registration online or by mail.

    Overview

    How to order a duplicate vehicle registration

    You can order a duplicate vehicle registration. Do this through the online vehicle services login.

    To login, you need: 

    • The first eight numbers of the title number
    • License plate number with no spaces or dashes

    To complete the transaction, you may also need:

    • All insurance information
    • Odometer reading
    • Driver's license number
    • A valid credit or debit card

    Issue with Printing Registration Renewal Card Online

    If you renewed your registration online and an error occurred that would not allow you to print a permanent registration credential at the time of the transaction, you may request a free reprint online. No fees are required if it is completed online through PennDOT's publicly accessible website.  

    Apply for a Duplicate or Replacement Registration Card or Standard Issue Plate Through the Mail (USPS) 

    To request a duplicate registration card or replacement standard issue registration plate because yours has been lost, stolen or defaced, you will need to complete Form  MV-44. Appropriate fees, in the form of a check or money order made payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, should be included with the MV-44.

    Please refer to MV-70S, “Bureau of Motor Vehicles Schedule of Fees,” for required fees. If applying for a specialty type registration plate, please refer to the appropriate form to apply for that type of specialty registration plate.