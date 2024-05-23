Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Move from a Junior to a Senior License

    Learn how you can move from a Junior Driver's License to a regular, Non-Commercial Driver's License.

    Body

    To upgrade from a Junior Driver's License to a regular, non-commercial driver's license, you must:

    • Held the Junior Driver's License for a year.
    • Have not been convicted of any violation of the Vehicle Code,
    • Have not been in an accident for which you are partially or fully responsible.
    • Have successfully completed classroom and behind-the-wheel training courses approved by the Department of Education.

    Process

    1. Complete Form DL-59.
    2. Mail application to: PennDOT, P.O. Box 68272, Harrisburg, PA 17106-8272. 
    3. If application is approved, you will receive an update card to carry with your Junior Driver's License.

    NOTE: Your Junior Driver's License will automatically update to a Regular Driver's License on your 18th birthday. If you would like a driver’s license that no longer has the “JR,” you can apply for a duplicate after you turn 18.