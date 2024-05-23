Skip to main content

    Get a Duplicate Learner's Permit

    You can get an extension if your permit has expired or if you've failed the skills test three times. This extension lasts for a year. If your permit is lost, stolen, damaged, or never arrived, you can get a replacement. It's valid for the remaining year. Drivers who want to drive a new class of vehicle need to apply for an additional permit.

    How to apply

    Complete Form DL-31.

    Make a check or money order for appropriate fee made payable to PennDOT.

    Mail your application, check, or money order to:

    PennDOT
    P.O. Box 68272
    Harrisburg, PA
    17106-8272

    Or you can visit a Driver License Center in person to Add/Extend/Replace the Non-Commercial Learner's Permit. The Learner's Permit will be given to you immediately. Some centers only accept checks or money orders, not cash or credit cards. If a check bounces, PennDOT charges $60 or more. We are working to add credit card payment to all centers within a year.

    If you process this transaction through the mail, a Learner's Permit will be received within seven to ten work days after processing.

    Note:

    All PennDOT Driver License Centers and the Riverfront Office Center Customer Counter accept debit and credit cards. All of PennDOT's Driver License Centers accept debit or credit cards, checks or money orders as forms of payment, but no cash. The Riverfront Office Center Customer Counter currently accepts debit or credit cards, checks, money orders, or cash. PennDOT will charge a fee of $62 or more for each check returned as uncollectible. 