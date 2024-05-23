Apply to Display a Vintage Registration Plate

How to apply
To apply for a vintage plate, complete and send Form MV-11V. The fee is listed on the Payments and Fees page, under "Specialty Registration Plates." Note: This fee is extra and does not cover any antique or classic registration fees.
More information
Act 25, signed into law on April 12, 2012, provides for a vintage registration plate to be displayed in lieu of a special antique or classic registration plate for this type of vehicle.
Learn about antique, classic, and vintage reigstration plates in our fact sheet.