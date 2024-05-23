Skip to main content

    Apply to Display a Vintage Registration Plate

    A vintage registration plate is one issued from 1906 to 1976 that matches your car's year of manufacture. PennDOT does not make these plates. You must provide the plate you wish to display.

    Download the application form

    How to apply

    To apply for a vintage plate, complete and send Form MV-11V. The fee is listed on the Payments and Fees page, under "Specialty Registration Plates." Note: This fee is extra and does not cover any antique or classic registration fees.

    More information

    Act 25, signed into law on April 12, 2012, provides for a vintage registration plate to be displayed in lieu of a special antique or classic registration plate for this type of vehicle.

    Learn about antique, classic, and vintage reigstration plates in our fact sheet.