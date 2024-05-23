Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Apply to Become an Online Messenger (OLM) for Driver Licensing and Vehicle Registration Services

    Online Messengers (OLMs) are private businesses that can offer driver licensing and vehicle registration services online through PennDOT. You have to create and submit a proposal to become an OLM. 

    Online Messenger proposal development guide

    Overview

    Online Messengers (OLMs) are private companies. They offer driver licensing and vehicle registration services online through PennDOT. OLMs charge a state fee plus a service fee. 

    How to apply

    To qualify for the Online Messenger Program, you must be a bonded agent and messenger for three months. You must have an audit score of 98% or above.

    You have to submit a proposal to become on Online Messenger. Here are some guides to help you create a proposal:

    Online Messenger Proposal Development Guide (PDF)
    Online Messenger Service Center Program Requirements (PDF)

    You will need to work with an approved Network Manager to access PennDOT's systems.

    Approved Network Managers

    You are required to work with one of our two approved Network Managers to access PennDOT's systems. Here is there contact information.

    Contact Name: John Alviggi, Director of Operations, CVR/Renuit Now

    Phone: (267) 419-3261

    Email Address:  jalviggi@cvrconnect.com

    Web address:  www.cvrconnect.com

    Contact Name: Michael A. Heim, VP and General Manager PA Operations

    Phone: (717) 724-0744, EXT 6101

    Email address: mheim@vitu.com

    Web address: www.titlengo.com