Apply to Become an Online Messenger (OLM) for Driver Licensing and Vehicle Registration Services

To qualify for the Online Messenger Program, you must be a bonded agent and messenger for three months. You must have an audit score of 98% or above.

You have to submit a proposal to become on Online Messenger. Here are some guides to help you create a proposal:



Online Messenger Proposal Development Guide (PDF)

Online Messenger Service Center Program Requirements (PDF)

You will need to work with an approved Network Manager to access PennDOT's systems.