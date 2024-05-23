Overview
Seasonal Registration offers you flexibility by providing for seasonal operation of a motor vehicle in Pennsylvania. You can drop vehicle insurance for part of each year without having to return the registration plate to PennDOT.
Please check our Seasonal Registration Requirements Fact Sheet for requirements and details.
Apply for Seasonal Vehicle Registration
Complete the "Application for Seasonal Vehicle Registration" form.
Step 2:
Send completed form and appropriate fees (as check or money order made payable to "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania") to the following address:
Bureau of Motor Vehicles
1101 South Front Street
Harrisburg, PA 17104-2516