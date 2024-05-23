Apply for a Retired Status Vehicle Registration

Retired Status Vehicle Registration is a discounted vehicle registration processing fee that is available for retired people who meet the requirements.

Customers who qualify for Retired Status Registration pay a Retired Person’s processing fee instead of the full registration renewal fee. To find out if you qualify for retired status registration, please refer to our "Retired Status Fact Sheet." The appropriate Retired Person’s registration fee can be found on the “Bureau of Motor Vehicles Schedule of Fees” form.

Note: 100% of a veterans' benefit payment or payment to the unmarried surviving spouse, upon the death of a veteran, is entitled to receive should not be included as income for the reduced Retired Status fee.