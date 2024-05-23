Apply for an Apportioned Registration Account

Overview
Pennsylvania is a member of the International Registration Plan (IRP) which is a registration reciprocity agreement among jurisdictions of the United States and Canada. The IRP Plan allows vehicles with apportioned registrations to travel in member jurisdictions with one plate and one registration card that lists all member jurisdictions.
You should consider an apportioned registration for your vehicle(s) if the vehicle(s) travels or is intended for travel in two or more of the member jurisdictions and is used for the transportation of persons for hire or is designed, used, or maintained primarily for the transportation of property, and:
- is a power unit having a gross or registered weight in excess of 26,000 pounds, or
- is a power unit having three or more axles regardless of weight, or
- is used in combination when the weight of such combination exceeds 26,000 pounds gross vehicle weight.
If an apportioned registration is not obtained, for vehicle(s) that qualify for apportioned registration a trip permit must be obtained to travel outside of Pennsylvania.
Vehicles or combinations, having a gross vehicle weight of 26,000 pounds or less and two axle vehicles, may obtain apportioned registration at the option of the registrant.
How to Apply
- Complete form MV-556 “New Apportioned Account and Change of Address Requirements.”
- Complete form MV-550A “Registration Application Schedule for New Account for Renewal” for a single vehicle.
- Complete forms MV-550 “Apportioned Registration Application - Schedule A” and MV-551 “Pennsylvania Apportioned Registration Application Schedule B” for multiple vehicles.
- Title applications can be submitted with the new account application.
- Proof of payment of the IRS Heavy Vehicle Use Tax for vehicles 55,000 pounds or more may be required.
- A current lease agreement is required if the vehicle is leased to a different motor carrier that is responsible for the safety of the vehicle (MCRS).
- Full liability insurance must be submitted with application. Non Trucking and Bobtail insurance is not accepted.
More Information
More information on Pennsylvania's Apportioned Registration Program can be found on our website and in our apportioned registration frequently asked questions.