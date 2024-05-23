Apply for an Apportioned Registration Account

Pennsylvania is a member of the International Registration Plan (IRP) which is a registration reciprocity agreement among jurisdictions of the United States and Canada. The IRP Plan allows vehicles with apportioned registrations to travel in member jurisdictions with one plate and one registration card that lists all member jurisdictions.

You should consider an apportioned registration for your vehicle(s) if the vehicle(s) travels or is intended for travel in two or more of the member jurisdictions and is used for the transportation of persons for hire or is designed, used, or maintained primarily for the transportation of property, and:

is a power unit having a gross or registered weight in excess of 26,000 pounds, or

is a power unit having three or more axles regardless of weight, or

is used in combination when the weight of such combination exceeds 26,000 pounds gross vehicle weight.

If an apportioned registration is not obtained, for vehicle(s) that qualify for apportioned registration a trip permit must be obtained to travel outside of Pennsylvania.

Vehicles or combinations, having a gross vehicle weight of 26,000 pounds or less and two axle vehicles, may obtain apportioned registration at the option of the registrant.