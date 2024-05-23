Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Apply for an Apportioned Registration Account

    To obtain an apportioned registration in Pennsylvania you must meet the requirements of an established place of business or residency in Pennsylvania. If you meet one of these requirements an apportioned account will be created to register your apportioned vehicle(s). To obtain detailed requirements for apportioned account holders please review PUB 181 “Apportioned Registration Program Manual.” 

    Overview

    Pennsylvania is a member of the International Registration Plan (IRP) which is a registration reciprocity agreement among jurisdictions of the United States and Canada. The IRP Plan allows vehicles with apportioned registrations to travel in member jurisdictions with one plate and one registration card that lists all member jurisdictions.

    You should consider an apportioned registration for your vehicle(s) if the vehicle(s) travels or is intended for travel in two or more of the member jurisdictions and is used for the transportation of persons for hire or is designed, used, or maintained primarily for the transportation of property, and: 

    • is a power unit having a gross or registered weight in excess of 26,000 pounds, or
    • is a power unit having three or more axles regardless of weight, or
    • is used in combination when the weight of such combination exceeds 26,000 pounds gross vehicle weight.

    If an apportioned registration is not obtained, for vehicle(s) that qualify for apportioned registration a trip permit must be obtained to travel outside of Pennsylvania.

    Vehicles or combinations, having a gross vehicle weight of 26,000 pounds or less and two axle vehicles, may obtain apportioned registration at the option of the registrant.

    How to Apply

    More Information

    More information on Pennsylvania's Apportioned Registration Program can be found on our website and in our apportioned registration frequently asked questions.

    Pay Your PA Fleet Invoices