Apply for an Out of State Exemption for a Driver's License

Overview
You must contact the Department of Motor Vehicles (or equivalent) agency of the state you are moving to for information on transfering your driver's license. You must be eligible and meet the requirements for using an out-of-state address. Restritions apply.
To apply, please fill out the "Out of State Exemption" form (DL-82) and mail it to the address on the form.
Registering your vehicle out of state
Even if you get out of state exemption for your license, you will still need to register your vehicle in that state that you move to. To do that, contact the DMV in the state you will be moving to for information about registering your vehicle. After you have a registration plate from the state you are moving to, send your PA registration plate to:
Bureau of Motor Vehicles
Return Tag Unit
P.O. Box 68597
Harrisburg, PA 17106-8597
After you return your plate, it will be marked as "dead." This helps protect you from fraud.