    Apply for an Ignition Interlock Limited Driver's License

    The Ignition Interlock Limited License allows driving with an ignition interlock system during a DUI-related suspension or revocation.

    Fill out application

    Overview

    If your license is suspended for drunk driving, you might qualify for an Ignition Interlock Limited License. This lets you drive with an Ignition Interlock device. You must follow specific rules. To learn more, read the Fact Sheet.

    For use in another state, ask that state's driver license agency or police. Rules vary by state.

    How to apply for an Ignition Interlock Limited Driver's License

    1. Complete the Probationary License Petition.

    2. Mail the form via certified mail, along with the application fee to:

    PA Department of Transportation
    Bureau of Driver Licensing
    OLL/PL Unit
    P.O. Box 68689
    Harrisburg, PA 17106-8689

    This form must be mailed in via certified mail, and cannot be brought to a driver license center or photo center. You must also submit proof of insurance for all vehicles on the petition.

    Declaration of Compliance

    Starting on August 25, 2017, everyone who had an ignition interlock system installed and ends their one-year ignition interlock period on or after August 25, 2017, must have the vendor send the department a declaration of compliance. They need this to get a regular driver’s license or learner’s permit.

    The Declaration of Compliance is a PennDOT form. Ignition Interlock vendors use this to confirm an individual's clean record. They check for any incidents defined by law in the last two months.

    For those with an IILL due to an ARD suspension, the form must show a clean record for the prior 30 days. PennDOT needs this form before issuing an unrestricted driver's license.