The cost for the vertical motorcycle plate can be found on Form MV-70S, "Bureau of Motor Vehicles Schedule of Fees."

To apply for a vertical motorcycle registration plate, complete Form MV-165, “Application for a Vertical Motorcycle Registration Plate.”



Send your completed application and payment to:

Bureau of Motor Vehicles

1101 S. Front Street

Harrisburg, PA 17104-2516

Note: A horizontal motorcycle registration plate may not be displayed vertically​.