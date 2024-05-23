Apply for a Dual Control Learner's Permit

Overview
With a dual control learner's permit, a doctor checks if you can get or renew your license. You need to join a driving school program for this. The school has to tell the Department of Transportation before you get the permit. This training lets you practice with special equipment to improve your driving and pass the test. If you stop training, the school has to send back your permit to the Department of Transportation.
You can only drive with this permit if:
- The car has brakes on both the right side and the passenger side.
- A licensed Driving Rehabilitation Specialist/Certified Driving Rehabilitation Specialist (DRS/CDRS) supervises you.
Steps for getting a dual control permit (New Drivers Only)
-
Your doctor fills out form DL-180, noting any medical conditions that affect your driving.
-
They send the form to a Driver License Center.
-
Your doctor may need to fill out other forms. If they do, they can mail, fax, email or give them to a Driver License Center.
-
If you meet the standards, you can take the knowledge test.
-
Your test results will be sent to PennDOT's Medical Unit.
-
PennDOT will send a letter with a Dual Control Permit Application and instructions.
-
Sign up for a driving school with a dual control permit program.
-
Fill out the Application for Dual Control Permit (DL-110) and send it with your payment to PennDOT at:
PA Department of Transportation
Bureau of Driver Licensing
PO Box 68682 Attn: Dual Control
Harrisburg, PA 17106-8682
Steps if you had a permit or license before:
-
If your license is suspended or expired, you can only drive with a DRS/CDRS who has a car with brakes on the passenger side. CDL holders need to fill out form DL-100CD to remove their CDL Class.
-
Complete all required actions and penalties before getting a dual control permit.
-
Give up your current learner's permit or driver's license to the medical unit.
-
Have your doctor fill outs your medical forms and send them to PennDOT's Medical Unit.
-
You'll get a letter explaining Dual Control Permit requirements after your medical forms are sent.
-
Sign up for a driving school that has a dual control permit program.
-
Complete form DL-110, send it with your current product (if this applies to you), and a check to PennDOT at:
PA Department of Transportation Bureau of Driver Licensing
PO Box 68682 Attn: Dual Control
Harrisburg, PA 17106-8682
-
The Dual Control Permit is sent to the Driving School/Driving Rehabilitation Program. You'll also get a confirmation letter.
-
You can drive only with the Driving School/Driving Rehab Program holding your permit.
-
Pass the driver skills test at a PennDOT Driver License Center. If using adaptive equipment, test with it.