Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Add Veterans Designation (Non-Commercial Drivers)

    Add the veterans designation to your driver's license in Pennsylvania through our online services or by mail.

    Login

    How to add veteran's designation to non-commercial driver's license

    There is no fee for the Veterans Designation; however qualified applicants must pay any initial issuance, renewal, or duplicate Driver's License or ID fees.

    Online

    If you are a veteran, you can add the veterans designation to your non-commercial driver's license. Do this by logging into the online driver's license/photo ID login page. 

    To login, you need:

    • Driver's license or photo ID number
    • Date of birth
    • Last 4 digits of your Social Security Number (SSN)

    Note: Once the Veterans Designation has been added to your license or ID, it will automatically appear each time your license or ID is renewed.

    By Mail

    Add the veterans designation by submitting the DL-80 form (Non-Commerical Driver's License Application for Change/Correction/Repalcement) to:

    Bureau of Driver Licensing
    P.O.Box 68272
    Harrisburg, PA 17106-8272

    Learn more about adding a veterans designation to your license or ID

    Read the Veterans Designation Frequently Asked Questions
    Go to the Veterans Designation program page
    Add the veterans designation to your CDL license