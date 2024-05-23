Add Veterans Designation (Commercial Drivers)

At this time, PennDOT cannot process CDL renewals or duplicates online and cannot add the veterans designation online. To add the veterans designation to your commercial driver's license you must submit the paperwork for renewing or obtaining a duplicate of your CDL license.

Renewing your CDL

To renew your CDL, please complete and mail in a DL-143CD form and applicable fees.

Duplicate CDL

To obtain a duplicate CDL, please complete and mail in a DL-80CD form and applicable fees.

Note: Once the Veterans Designation has been added to your license or ID, it will automatically appear each time your license or ID is renewed.