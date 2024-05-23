Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Add Veterans Designation (Commercial Drivers)

    You can add the veterans designation to your CDL license if you have received a Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty/DD214 or equivalent for service in the United States Armed Forces, including a reserve component or the National Guard.

    How to add veteran's designation to your commercial driver's license

    At this time, PennDOT cannot process CDL renewals or duplicates online and cannot add the veterans designation online. To add the veterans designation to your commercial driver's license you must submit the paperwork for renewing or obtaining a duplicate of your CDL license.

    Renewing your CDL

    To renew your CDL, please complete and mail in a DL-143CD form and applicable fees.

    Duplicate CDL

    To obtain a duplicate CDL, please complete and mail in a DL-80CD form and applicable fees.

    Note: Once the Veterans Designation has been added to your license or ID, it will automatically appear each time your license or ID is renewed.

    Learn more about adding a veterans designation to your license or ID

    Read the Veterans Designation Frequently Asked Questions
    Go to the Veterans Designation program page
    Add the veterans designation to your non-commercial driver's license