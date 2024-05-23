Register as a Bedding & Upholstery Manufacturer, Importer, Supplier, or Vendor

Any persons, partnerships, companies, corporations, or associations that manufacture and/or import any new bedding/upholstered items must be registered in Pennsylvania. They are issued a Uniform Registration Number (URN) that must be printed on the white law label affixed to the article. Retailers in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania selling only new articles of bedding/upholstery do not need a license to sell such articles.



Any persons, partnerships, companies, corporations, or associations that offer for sale, lease or auction, have in his/her possession with intent to sell, auction, or include in a sale, lease or auction any secondhand bedding/upholstery article or material must be registered in Pennsylvania as a secondhand dealer, renovator, rental business, or auctioneer. This includes companies that are located outside of Pennsylvania that sell or lease/rent their secondhand bedding/upholstered articles in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, either to another company or directly to a consumer.