    Become an Employer Partner with the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR)

    The Office of Vocational Rehabilitation offers employer-focused services in Pennsylvania, aiding in recruitment and hiring needs. Find out how you can give your business a competitive edge by hiring people with disabilities! Contact the Business Services Team via email at one of our District Offices for more information.

    Register as an employer with OVR online. Provide company info and job opportunities. Open doors to diverse talent.
    Frequently Asked Questions
    How do I become an employer partner?

    Contact the Business Services Team at one of our District Offices for more information or email LI-OVR-BSOD@pa.gov.

    Contact OVR

    Contact the Business Services Team at one of our District Offices for more information.

    For other services, please use one of the contact methods below.

    Vocational Rehabilitation Services -- ovrfeedback@pa.gov

    CTI at HGAC -- cti.hgac@pa.gov (request information/transcripts) and ctitours@pa.gov (tours)

    ASL Interpreter Services -- odhh@pa.gov

    Deaf & Hard of Hearing Services -- ODHH - oddh@pa.gov; OVR - ra-liovr-dhhdb-serv@pa.gov

    Blindness & Visual Services – ovrfeedback@pa.gov

    Apply for Social Security Disability Determination
