Become an Employer Partner with the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR)

The Office of Vocational Rehabilitation offers employer-focused services in Pennsylvania, aiding in recruitment and hiring needs. Find out how you can give your business a competitive edge by hiring people with disabilities! Contact the Business Services Team via email at one of our District Offices for more information.
https://www.dli.pa.gov/Individuals/Disability-Services/other-programs/Pages/default.aspx
For other services, please use one of the contact methods below.
Vocational Rehabilitation Services -- ovrfeedback@pa.gov
CTI at HGAC -- cti.hgac@pa.gov (request information/transcripts) and ctitours@pa.gov (tours)
ASL Interpreter Services -- odhh@pa.gov
Deaf & Hard of Hearing Services -- ODHH - oddh@pa.gov; OVR - ra-liovr-dhhdb-serv@pa.gov
Blindness & Visual Services – ovrfeedback@pa.gov