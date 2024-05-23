Update COSTARS Member Profile

Overview
It is important to keep your organization's profile current. COSTARS staff periodically communicates with our members regarding important news, updates, notices, etc. It is critical that we have accurate contact information for each member, including a primary contact person’s name, address, phone, and email..
Log in with your User ID and password, make any necessary changes, and submit.
Contact us
For more information regarding the COSTARS program, you can mail us at:
Department of General Services
Bureau of Procurement
1800 Herr Street
Harrisburg, PA 17103