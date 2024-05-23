Skip to main content

    Department of General Services

    Submit Subcontractor Utilization Payments

    Submit your subcontractor utilization payment online.

    Submit now

    How to submit a subcontractor payment

    Follow these steps to submit your payment online. 

    Go to http://bdisbo.prismcompliance.com. 

    Enter your Username and Password.

    • No Username and Password? Follow the Create a PRiSM User instructions in the PRiSM User Registration section (PIN required)
    • Don’t know your Username or Password? Follow the Forgotten Username and Password instructions in the PRiSM User Registration section (PIN required)
    • Contact BDISBO at 717-783-3119 or RA-SmallBusiness@pa.gov if your company does not have a PRiSM profile or you do not know the PIN.

    Click on Compliance to view the contracts associated with the prime. Contact BDISBO at 717-783-3119 or RA-SmallBusiness@pa.gov if there is no Compliance option

    Click on the record level menu of the contract for which reporting payments in the Action column > Payments to Subs

    Click "Add Payment." 

    1. If payments were made to a subcontractor during the reporting period, enter the following fields > Add Payment:

    • A. Select a Subcontractor
    • B. Enter the invoice number of the subcontractor’s invoice
    • C. Enter the amount invoiced
    • D. Enter the amount of the invoice paid
    • E. Reference # (automatically populated)
    • F. Enter the date payment was made
    • G. Enter comments related to the invoice and payment (e.g., discrepancies between invoiced and paid amount)

    1. If no payment was made to an individual subcontractor(s) during the reporting period, enter the following fields > Add Payment:

    • H. Check No Reporting Activity
    • I. Check all subcontractors that received no payment for the reporting period

    1. If no payment was made to any subcontractor during this reporting period, enter the following fields > Add Payment:

    • H. Check No Reporting Activity
    • I. Check All

    1. Click on Compliance to view the contracts associated with the prime.

    •    If there is no Compliance option, contact BDISBO at 717-783-3119 or RA-SmallBusiness@pa.gov.

     

    2. Click on the $-value in the Sub Spend column for the contract.

    •    If the Sub Spend column isn’t visible:
    •      Right-click anywhere in the column heading row, select Columns from the menu, and check Sub Spend.

    3. Click Export to export the payments grid to Excel.