Submit Subcontractor Utilization Payments

1. Click on Compliance to view the contracts associated with the prime.

If there is no Compliance option, contact BDISBO at 717-783-3119 or RA-SmallBusiness@pa.gov.

2. Click on the $-value in the Sub Spend column for the contract.

If the Sub Spend column isn’t visible:

column isn’t visible: Right-click anywhere in the column heading row, select Columns from the menu, and check Sub Spend.

3. Click Export to export the payments grid to Excel.