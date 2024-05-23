Submit Subcontractor Utilization Payments

How to submit a subcontractor payment
Follow these steps to submit your payment online.
Go to http://bdisbo.prismcompliance.com.
Enter your Username and Password.
- No Username and Password? Follow the Create a PRiSM User instructions in the PRiSM User Registration section (PIN required)
- Don’t know your Username or Password? Follow the Forgotten Username and Password instructions in the PRiSM User Registration section (PIN required)
- Contact BDISBO at 717-783-3119 or RA-SmallBusiness@pa.gov if your company does not have a PRiSM profile or you do not know the PIN.
Click on Compliance to view the contracts associated with the prime. Contact BDISBO at 717-783-3119 or RA-SmallBusiness@pa.gov if there is no Compliance option
Click on the record level menu of the contract for which reporting payments in the Action column > Payments to Subs.
Click "Add Payment."
-
If payments were made to a subcontractor during the reporting period, enter the following fields > Add Payment:
- A. Select a Subcontractor
- B. Enter the invoice number of the subcontractor’s invoice
- C. Enter the amount invoiced
- D. Enter the amount of the invoice paid
- E. Reference # (automatically populated)
- F. Enter the date payment was made
- G. Enter comments related to the invoice and payment (e.g., discrepancies between invoiced and paid amount)
-
If no payment was made to an individual subcontractor(s) during the reporting period, enter the following fields > Add Payment:
- H. Check No Reporting Activity
- I. Check all subcontractors that received no payment for the reporting period
-
If no payment was made to any subcontractor during this reporting period, enter the following fields > Add Payment:
- H. Check No Reporting Activity
- I. Check All
1. Click on Compliance to view the contracts associated with the prime.
- If there is no Compliance option, contact BDISBO at 717-783-3119 or RA-SmallBusiness@pa.gov.
2. Click on the $-value in the Sub Spend column for the contract.
- If the Sub Spend column isn’t visible:
- Right-click anywhere in the column heading row, select Columns from the menu, and check Sub Spend.
3. Click Export to export the payments grid to Excel.