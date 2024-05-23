Submit a State Agency Project Request under the Job Order Contracting Program

Overview
FOS of CannonDesign runs the Job Order Contracting (JOC) Program for the Commonwealth. The Department of General Services (DGS) has set up four main types of contracts:
- General Construction
- HVAC
- Plumbing
- Electrical work
These contracts cover seven regions:
- Northwestern
- Southwestern
- Central Southwest
- Central Southeast
- Capital
- Southeastern
- Northeastern
These contracts were given to contractors based on their skills and pricing. The program also has goals for Small Diverse Businesses and Veteran Business Enterprises.
Note: This program does not cover big projects, historic preservation, lease improvements, or single-source purchases.
How to submit a State Agency Project Request
- The Client Agency, which owns the property, sends a request through Simplebid®.
- FOS reviews the request and arranges a meeting with the contractor(s) and the Client Agency.
- At the meeting, they walk the site to discuss what needs to be done.
- The contractor(s) create a plan and send it to FOS.
- FOS checks the plan to make sure it meets the needs and verifies the price.
- After FOS approves the plan, it is sent to the Client Agency for review.
- The Client Agency creates a purchase order.
- Construction can then start at the agreed time.