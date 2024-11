COSTARS-exclusive contracts are only for COSTARS members to use. Agencies can’t buy from these contracts.

Here’s why we create these contracts:

If a current statewide contract has fewer than half its suppliers, we make a new COSTARS-exclusive contract.

When members need new products or services that aren’t covered by existing contracts, we create new COSTARS-exclusive contracts based on their feedback.

