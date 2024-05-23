Request a Drone Demonstration by the Capitol Police

This interactive and engaging drone presentation highlights how the PA Capitol Police have integrated this cutting-edge technology into our operations. The presentation covers the types of drones we have – Mavic Enterprise and Avata – and how their use aids us in performing our daily duties and responsibilities.

We will showcase the capabilities and functions of the drones including the Mavic Enterprise's dual-lens infrared, zoom, and attachments such as speakers, spotlights, and beacons along with the Avata's small profile and flying agility, which we showcase by running it through a drone racing course.

Onlookers will be able to view the drone screen on a monitor in real time and ask questions.

The demonstration lasts about 15 minutes.