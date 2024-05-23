Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Department of General Services

    Report Member COSTARS Sales

    COSTARS-authorized suppliers are required to report their COSTARS member sales on a monthly basis.  

    Report COSTARS monthly sales

    Overview

    COSTARS-authorized suppliers are required to report their COSTARS member sales on a monthly basis through the online portal. 

    Additional resources:

    How to report COSTARS monthly sales

    Once in the PA Supplier Portal, click on the Bidder tab at the top left of the page.

    Then select Enterprise Applications on the left navigation panel.  Next, select COSTARS. Finally, select Sales Reporting in the left navigation panel to access the feature. 

    For more sales reporting instruction, visit the Report COSTARS Sales online training.

    How to properly record sales transaction

    When submitting "# of Sales Transactions" in your sales journal, it is important to understand that this figure is not units sold.  The sales transactions represent the number of purchase orders fulfilled. 

    For example, a sale to a member for $21,383 for 26 units would be ONE transaction. If they needed an additional 50 units later in the same quarter, and didn't include them in the first order, that would be considered another (or a separate) transaction because each transaction was placed on a different purchase order.  When reporting these sales, you would list these as TWO individual records on your sales report and indicate ONE transaction on both records.

    Contact us

    For more information regarding the COSTARS program, you can mail us at:

    Department of General Services
    Bureau of Procurement
    1800 Herr Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17103

    Call us

    You can call the Department of General Services, Bureau of Procurement at:

    1-866-768-7827

    Email us

    You can email the Department of General Services, Bureau of Procurement at:

    gs-pacostars@pa.gov

    Fax us

    You can fax the Department of General Services, Bureau of Procurement at:

    7171-783-6241