Register as a Material and Services Invitation to Qualify (ITQ) Supplier

Suppliers need to get a six-digit Commonwealth of PA Supplier Vendor Number.

Choose Option 1 for an SAP Procurement Vendor Number. If you already have a vendor number, go to Step 2. You’ll need your six-digit vendor number to apply for a Jaggaer account.

Note: You must have an Employer Identification Number (EIN) from the IRS. If you don’t have one, get it from the IRS website here. After getting your EIN, wait 7-10 business days before applying for a vendor number in the PA Supplier Portal.

To get your six-digit vendor number:

Go to the PA Supplier Portal Home Page.

Select Supplier Registration.

Important: Budget payments are now made via ACH. You must provide ACH information. Use Internet Explorer only to log in to the PA Supplier Portal and click Manage Company Data.

For step-by-step instructions, visit www.budget.pa.gov, hover over Services, and click For Vendors. Then click the blue block titled PA Supplier Portal Admin Support and scroll to the How to… section.

Use Internet Explorer and a non-Apple device for registration.

For help with registration, visit the Supplier Service Center. If you need more help, call 1-877-435-7363 and choose option 1.