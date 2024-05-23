Skip to main content

    Department of General Services

    Pay COSTARS Administrative Fee

    To stay as a COSTARS-approved supplier, you need to pay the annual fee for each contract you have.

    Overview

    COSTARS suppliers will get reminder emails when it’s time to pay for the next year. Here are the yearly fees:

    ​Contractor Classification
    		 ​Required Administrative Fee
    ​DGS-Verified Small Diverse Business Bidder
    $166 Annually
    ​​DGS-Verified Veteran-owned Business Bidder
    		 ​$166 Annually
    ​​DGS Self-Certified Small Business Bidder
    		 ​$500 Annually
    ​All Other Bidders
    		 ​$1,500 Annually

    How to pay the annual administrative fee

    To pay the annual administrative fee for the COSTARS program in Pennsylvania, you can:

    1. Go to the Supplier Portal
    2. Click Pay Now to go to the Payment Processing screen
    3. Review the contract number, title, and fee amount
    4. Choose to pay by check or money order, or by credit card
    5. Download the remittance receipt 

    Contact us

    For more information about the COSTARS Program, contact:

    Department of General Services
    Bureau of Procurement
    555 Walnut Street, 6th Floor
    Harrisburg, PA 17125

    Call us

    You can call us at 1-866-768-7827.

    Email us

    You can email us at GS-PACostars@pa.gov.

    Fax us

    You can send us a fax at 717-783-6241.