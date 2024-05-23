Locate and Respond to Material and Services Bidding Opportunities

Locating a bidding opportunity
Follow these steps to learn how to locate a bidding opportunity. For more information and assistance, review the guide available here.
Open your web browser and go to www.pasupplierportal.state.pa.us. Please note the important information regarding compatible browsers for the PA Supplier Portal website on the Welcome page.
- Select the Log on button at the top right of the page.
- Enter the User ID and Password you created when you registered as a supplier and log on. Once the User ID and Password are entered, a system message will display that a passcode has been sent to your email.
- Once the passcode is received, enter it into the space provided to access the system.
- If you are unable to log in, please call the Help Desk at (877) 435-7363 and selection Option #1.
Choose the Bidder tab to begin. If you do not see a Bidder tab, another person at your company with separate log-in credentials may have been assigned the Bidder role. Work with your company’s Vendor Administrator determine who has the bidder access.
The Bid Processing screen will open and will display all Events currently open for responses on the Solicitations – All tab. If the search fields seen below are not visible, select the Search Criteria button to display them.
To search for and respond to a specific Solicitation, enter the Solicitation Number in the appropriate field and select the Apply button. The Solicitation will appear below. Please ensure all fields below “Solicitation Status” are blank, as extra information such as “Status” or “Response Timeframe” may cause the system to skip over the desired Solicitation.
Click the blue Event Number link to open the Solicitation in a new window. If your browser asks to allow pop-ups, select “Always Allow”. If the window still does not open, ensure all pop-up blockers are disabled.
Viewing and responding to a bidding opportunity
Follow these steps to learn how to view and respond to a bidding opportunity. For more information and assistance, review the guide available here.
If you have not downloaded any bid documents, they can be found under the Header tab in the Notes and Attachments section. A description for the Solicitation can be found at the Tendering Text link. Any questions about the attachments or description can be directed to the Solicitation Owner.
Download all required attachments (if necessary) by clicking the linked Description of each one. It is highly recommended that you download and complete all required documents before creating a response.
To begin your response, select Register to register your company for any potential change notices, then select the Create Response button.
A new Create Response window will open (see below). To complete your response, a maximum of three steps must be completed before submitting. These steps are described below and can be done in any order.
Under the default Header tab, select Questions to answer two mandatory questions. Select “Yes” from the Reply drop-down menu on each one to indicate that you have read and understood the listed attachments.
- Representations and Authorizations can be found in the Terms and Conditions found in the attachments.
Under the Header tab section, Notes and Attachments, select the Header Bidder’s Remarks link to add any additional notes or select the Add Attachment button (highlighted below) to add any additional documents.
When the Add Attachment window pops up, select Browse to search your computer for a completed attachment, open the file, and click “OK” to add it to the list (see below). If you have more than one completed attachment to add, repeat this step as necessary. If no attachments are required, skip this step.
- If the Add Attachments button is not available (grayed out), make sure you are in the Edit Mode and not Display mode.
- System will only allow one document to be attached at a time, repeat steps as necessary
Select the Items tab to enter line item prices. Prices should be entered in the Price column per unit of measure. Pressing Enter after each price will update the Total Value amount at the bottom right. If there are more than 10 total line items, scroll down to complete them all. If a price sheet was completed as an attachment, skip this step.
Before submitting your response, select the Summary tab (see below) to review entries. Ensure that all applicable steps have been completed: all Items are responded to (if necessary), all Questions are answered (mandatory), all Notes and Attachments are included (if necessary), and the Total Response Value is accurate.
When all information is correct, click the Check button at top. You will be prompted to submit the response.
Finally, click the Submit button. An approval message will appear below.
If desired, a PDF copy of your bid can be viewed or saved by clicking the Print Preview button. Any attached documents will not be included. You do not need to print or mail this file. Close and Log Off to exit the PA Supplier Portal
Contact us
For bidding help, please call us at (844) 724-7267 or contact us by email.