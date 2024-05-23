Skip to main content

    Department of General Services

    File a Subcontractor Notice of Nonpayment

    Register and file notices for Searchable Projects. 

    File Now

    Overview

    The Pennsylvania State Construction Notices Directory helps with big building projects and gives extra protections.

    Here’s what you need to know:

    • It helps manage construction notices online.
    • For projects costing $1.5 million or more:
      • Project owners must register their project in the Directory.
      • They must follow certain rules and include specific details in their contracts.

    Who can file

    If you are one of the following, you can file:

    • Searchable Project Owners
    • Agents of Searchable Project Owners
    • Subcontractors

    If you qualify, you can:

    • Create an account and log in to file notices for construction projects
    • View project details
    • Download notice documents

    When to file

    • Before work starts: Project Owners, their agents, or contractors should file a Notice of Commencement.

    • Within 45 days after finishing work: File a Notice of Completion to update the directory.

    • Within 45 days after starting work or delivering materials: Subcontractors should file a Notice of Furnishing if a Notice of Commencement has been filed.

    • If not paid: Subcontractors can file a Notice of Nonpayment for information.

    Additional things to know

    • The Pennsylvania State Construction Notices Directory has information from property owners, their agents, contractors, and subcontractors. The Department of General Services does not check if this information is correct.
    • The website does not give legal advice. For legal questions, you should talk to a lawyer.
    • The Directory does not replace any legal filings or requirements from the Mechanics' Lien Law of 1963.