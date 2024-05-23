Apply for Law Enforcement 1033 Excess Property Program

Skip to main content

    The 1033 Excess Property Program provides law enforcement with equipment from the Department of Defense. Available items include body armor, vehicles, computers, weapons, boats, aircraft, and night vision gear. Eligible agencies can buy this used equipment at a lower price. They only need to pay an annual fee or a small service charge. This fee covers the program's administration costs.

    Apply for the program

    About the program

    Only law enforcement agencies can join. These agencies must enforce laws and have officers with arrest powers.

    Examples include:

    • Police departments

    • Drug task forces

    • County agencies

    • Special Rescue Teams

    • Some campus police

    Online Inventory: Contact our Coordinator at (717) 787-6197.

    Military Bases: To see items, also call our Coordinator. Appointments are necessary.

    No charge per item. The fee is annual, based on officer count.

    Send a list of needed items. Our agents will search, request, and notify you when ready.

    1033 Property Request Form

    Understand these rules:

    • Use property within 12 months.

    • Keep it for at least 12 months.

    • No parts from serviceable items.

    • Only organizational use allowed.

    • No selling, renting, or bartering.

    • Counterdrug and counterterrorism requests get priority.

    • No stockpiling.

    • Return demilitarized items when done.

    • Keep helicopters and planes in good shape.

    • No warranties on items.