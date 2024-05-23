Apply for Law Enforcement 1033 Excess Property Program

About the program
Only law enforcement agencies can join. These agencies must enforce laws and have officers with arrest powers.
Examples include:
-
Police departments
-
Drug task forces
-
County agencies
-
Special Rescue Teams
-
Some campus police
Online Inventory: Contact our Coordinator at (717) 787-6197.
Military Bases: To see items, also call our Coordinator. Appointments are necessary.
No charge per item. The fee is annual, based on officer count.
Send a list of needed items. Our agents will search, request, and notify you when ready.
Understand these rules:
-
Use property within 12 months.
-
Keep it for at least 12 months.
-
No parts from serviceable items.
-
Only organizational use allowed.
-
No selling, renting, or bartering.
-
Counterdrug and counterterrorism requests get priority.
-
No stockpiling.
-
Return demilitarized items when done.
-
Keep helicopters and planes in good shape.
-
No warranties on items.