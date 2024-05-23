Apply for the OPTIONS Program (Help at Home)

The OPTIONS Program, Help at Home

Primary services offered through OPTIONS:

Adult Day Services – offers supervised, interactive care for older adults with functional impairments or Parkinson's, dementia and related disorders



Care Management –ongoing care plan management to ensure the individual's needs are being met



In-Home Meals – delivered in-home meals



Personal Care Services – assistance with daily living activities



Supplemental services may also be available based on the local Area Agency on Aging. These services may include:

Emergent Services – offers emergency services such as life-sustaining supplies, in-home meals, and overnight shelter in the event of an emergency



Home Health Services – offers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and home health aides when not otherwise covered



Home Modifications – offers adaptions to the home to improve safety and accessibility



Home Support – offers basic housekeeping, shopping, and laundry



Medical Equipment, Supplies, and Assistive Devices

Pest Control – offers fumigation as needed

Personal Emergency Response System – offers an electronic device for high-risk consumers in case of an emergency



Specialized Medical Transportation – allows medical transport to consumers who must be lying down and require a stretcher via a non-emergency ambulance service

Who is Eligible?



In order to participate in the program, an individual must meet the following criteria:

Must live in PA



Must be at least 60 years of age



Must be a US citizen or legal resident



Must be determined to have unmet needs that impact daily functioning



There are no income requirements to participate in the program. However, depending on an individual's income, they may be required to contribute towards the cost of their services based on a sliding co-payment scale.