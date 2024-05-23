Make a Plan to Vote

Dear Pennsylvania Voter,

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. Do you have a plan for how you will cast your ballot?

Voting in person

If you plan to vote in person on Election Day, find your assigned polling place. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. If you are a first-time voter or are voting at a new polling place, here are helpful tips to learn how to get ready. And be sure to arrange for transportation to your polling place in advance.

Voting by mail

If you plan to vote by mail ballot (either mail-in or absentee), request your ballot now to be sure you have time to receive and return your ballot. The deadline to apply is Oct. 29.

If you are concerned about receiving your mail ballot in time to complete and return it, you can apply in person at your county board of elections office, complete the ballot while you are there, and return it all in one visit. If you choose this option, be sure to contact your county board of elections office first to verify their hours and to ensure their mail ballots are ready.

There are four steps for completing and returning your mail ballot:

Read the instructions and mark your ballot with a blue or black pen. There may be races on the back of your ballot, so be sure to check both sides. Seal your ballot in the yellow envelope marked “official election ballot.” The ballot must be sealed in this envelope for it to be counted. Place the yellow envelope in the larger return envelope. You must sign and write the current date on the larger envelope before you return it to your county board of elections. Return your completed ballot to your county election office – either by mail, in person, or in an officially designated drop box. See if your county offers drop boxes or a satellite drop-off location.

Your mail ballot must be received by your county board of elections by 8 p.m. Nov. 5.

Mail ballots received after that time will not count.

You are the only person permitted to return your ballot unless you have a disability and designate an agent in writing to return your ballot.

For more information about voting and elections in PA, visit vote.pa.gov.

Thank you for being an informed and prepared voter.

Sincerely,

Al Schmidt

Secretary of the Commonwealth