PHRC asks for public comment on harassment in education guidance

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) issued proposed guidance on “Harassment in Educational Settings” on August 8, 2024. The PHRC now seeks additional feedback from the public specific to the impact of it utilizing a negligence standard in lieu of the deliberate indifference standard originally proposed in its guidance.

“In August we received more than 70 public comments on our harassment in education guidance,” said PHRC Executive Director Chad Dion Lassiter, MSW. “Through the responses it was apparent that we need to evaluate the proposed liability standard. We know the effect bullying and harassment can have on children and this guidance will help protect students and provide justice to those who experience discrimination.”

A virtual public meeting to solicit feedback on the education guidance liability standard will be held November 21, 2024, from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. To attend, please register in advance. If you would like to be heard at this meeting, we ask that you indicate that when you register so that we can allocate enough time for each speaker. We anticipate that each speaker will be allocated five to seven minutes to speak. If you would like to submit comments in writing, please submit them to PHRC by November 22, 2024, by emailing them to ra-hrphrcchiefcsl@pa.gov

“We are asking for input from educators, students, parents, and advocates,” said PHRC Education Director Desireé Chang. “We know that harassment and bullying disrupt a student’s education and has a lasting negative impact on their life. It is our hope that this guidance provides a framework to achieve justice for those who experience harassment.”

In issuing this guidance, the Commission reiterates its longstanding position that this guidance is not intended to impose hard and fast rules that must be absolutely applied without regard to the specific facts involved. Nothing in this guidance shall affect statutory or other regulatory requirements.

“This guidance provides a liability standard framework to investigators that they can use to evaluate discrimination cases involving harassment or bullying,” added PHRC Interim Chief Counsel Morgan Williams. “Its goal is to empower students to report incidents of harassment and bullying and to provide notice to educational institutions of when the PHRC may hold the entity responsible for the actions of its students and employees. PHRC encourages any education advocate to join us for this virtual public meeting.”

Discrimination exists in all Pennsylvania communities and therefore the PHRC recognizes that this guidance has widespread impact. We strive to solicit feedback from educators, parents, and impacted community members from all corners of the Commonwealth.

The PHRC offers in-depth trainings and education on discrimination, for more information on requesting training for your school or organization, visit the PHRC website.

About PHRC: The PHRC, the state’s civil rights enforcement agency, urges anyone who has experienced acts of discrimination or hate to file a complaint by calling 717-787-4410. Information and resources are also available on the PHRC website. Follow the PHRC on X, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube, and subscribe to our monthly newsletter.