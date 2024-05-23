The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission Announces Peace Church Bid Process Results

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) announced plans to explore transferring ownership of the Peace Church, a historic property in Camp Hill, to the Friends of Peace Church, a group that currently manages operations at the property. The potential change in stewardship follows the conclusion of a bid process supported by local stakeholders that PHMC led to move towards establishing a long-term lease for the Peace Church property. The bidding period closed last week and concluded without receiving any bids.

Peace Church, along with several other properties owned by PHMC, was identified by the Commission for a new local stewardship model more than a decade ago. Since that time, PHMC has sought to identify a local steward willing to take ownership of the property while continuing to prioritize the preservation of and public access to the historic site.

Although there were no bids for the long-term lease, the Friends of Peace Church, who manage the operations at the property, recently voted to pursue ownership of Peace Church. PHMC has initiated discussions with the Friends of Peace Church to ensure that Peace Church remains accessible to the public and is preserved for future generations.

