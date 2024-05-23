Covering Pennsylvania Elections 101

Pennsylvania does not have “early voting” in the way other states do.

Sept. 16, 2024, is the date by which Pennsylvania’s counties must begin processing mail ballot applications. It is not a hard-and-fast date for when counties must have mail ballots ready to provide to voters who request them.

In fact, mail ballots were not be available in counties on Sept. 16 because objections and other legal actions related to third-party candidates are still pending. To track the status of the candidate cases that remain pending, you can check this page of on our website daily and click on “2024 Nomination Paper Mandamus and Objections Tracker."

The Secretary will certify a final list of candidates as soon as practicable after the resolution of those challenges, and county boards of elections will then begin delivery of mail ballots as soon as the ballot is certified and printed copies are available.

Once a county’s ballots are finalized and printed, a registered voter can apply for their mail ballot in person at their county election office, complete it, then submit it all in one visit. Voters should check their county's website to see when they have final ballots available and what hours their election office is open.

Voters have two other ways to request their mail-in or absentee ballot:

Although voters can request, receive, complete, and return their completed ballots before Election Day, state law does not allow election officials to open those ballots and prepare them for scanning – a process known as pre-canvassing – until 7 a.m. on Election Day. In addition, there are no polling places open for in-person voting before Election Day.

Unofficial results will begin being reported on our Election Night Returns website after the polls close at 8 p.m. Nov. 5.