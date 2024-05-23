Covering Pennsylvania Elections 101

PA voters can vote by no-excuse mail-in ballot or absentee ballot, or they can vote in person on Election Day at their assigned polling place.

Voting by mail

Thanks to bipartisan legislation passed in 2019, any registered PA voter can request a no-excuse mail-in ballot.

Voters who have a disability or illness that will prevent them from being able to vote in person on Election Day can request an absentee ballot.

The deadline for voters to request their mail-in or absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Oct. 29. For a mail ballot to count, it must be received by the voter’s county board of elections by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5, 2024.

Learn more about mail-in and absentee ballots.

Voting in person

Registered voters who do not opt to submit a ballot by mail can vote in person at their assigned polling place between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Election Day.

If a voter requested a mail ballot but wishes to vote in person, they may be able to cast a ballot under certain circumstances.

Voters can also vote in person by mail ballot before Election Day by applying for and completing a mail ballot in one visit to their county election office.

Other voting options

If a voter has an emergency such as an unexpected illness, disability, or last-minute absence from their municipality, they can request an emergency absentee ballot between 5 p.m. Oct. 29 and 8 p.m. Nov. 5. To request one, the voter must complete an application and appear in the Court of Common Pleas in their home county.

If the voter cannot appear in court, they can designate someone else to obtain the ballot, deliver it to them, and then return the completed ballot to their county election office.

Pennsylvania also offers other accessible solutions for voters with disabilities. Pennsylvania also offers additional procedures for other types of voters, including overseas civilians.