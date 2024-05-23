Frequently Asked Questions

The Department of Labor & Industry, through its Bureau of Labor Law Compliance, determines prevailing wage rates and job classifications. The Bureau also enforces this Act, investigates complaints and alleged violations, engages in routine inspections, and prosecutes intentional and unintentional violations.

Prevailing Wage Act information and forms along with information on other labor laws are available on the Labor Law Compliance Forms page.

A public body must assure that Pennsylvania prevailing wages are being paid. The contractor and subcontractors who perform public work are required to submit certified payrolls to these public bodies.