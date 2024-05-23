Skip to agency navigation
    Debarments and Settlements

    This notice is published for the information and convenience of public bodies subject to the Act.

    Settlements

    None at this time.

    Debarments

    Under Section 11(e) of the Act (43 P.S. § 165-1(e)), these persons and firms, or any firm, corporation or partnership in which such persons and firms have an interest, shall be awarded no contract for 3 years after the date listed.

    CONTRACTOR

    ADDRESS

    DATE OF DEBARMENT

    Vince Basile Plumbing, LLC, VPJ Enterprises, Inc.
    and
    Vince Basile, individually    		17 Trapper Road
    Sewell, NJ 08080
    		9/21​​/2024
    B. Redmond Enterprises, LLC
    and
    Bruce Redmond, individually    		481 Brace Road
    Dallas, PA 18643
    		8/17/2024
    Aaron's Roofing & Construction, LLC
    and
    Aaron Gebadlo, Individually    		817 West 51st Street
    Erie, PA 16509
    		7/1/2023
    Litz Electric, Inc.
    and
    Timothy Litz, Individually    		125 Stadium Drive, Bellwood, PA 16617
    P.O. Box 52, Bellwood, PA 16617    		1/28/2023