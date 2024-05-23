Debarments and Settlements

Settlements
None at this time.
Debarments
Under Section 11(e) of the Act (43 P.S. § 165-1(e)), these persons and firms, or any firm, corporation or partnership in which such persons and firms have an interest, shall be awarded no contract for 3 years after the date listed.
CONTRACTOR
ADDRESS
DATE OF DEBARMENT
|Vince Basile Plumbing, LLC, VPJ Enterprises, Inc.
and
Vince Basile, individually
|17 Trapper Road
Sewell, NJ 08080
|9/21/2024
|B. Redmond Enterprises, LLC
and
Bruce Redmond, individually
|481 Brace Road
Dallas, PA 18643
|8/17/2024
|Aaron's Roofing & Construction, LLC
and
Aaron Gebadlo, Individually
|817 West 51st Street
Erie, PA 16509
|7/1/2023
|Litz Electric, Inc.
and
Timothy Litz, Individually
|125 Stadium Drive, Bellwood, PA 16617
P.O. Box 52, Bellwood, PA 16617
|1/28/2023