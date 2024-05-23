​Late Filing Interest and Penalty: Interest charges on delinquent contributions and penalty charges on delinquent reports are separate and distinct. If you are unable to pay a quarterly report in full on the due date, you can avoid penalty charges if the report is filed on time. An employer who fails to file its UC Quarterly Tax Report when due must pay a penalty of 15 percent of the total amount of contributions due, with a minimum of $125 and a maximum of $450.

Interest charges will continue to accrue on any unpaid contributions balance until it is paid in full. The interest rate is set annually by the Secretary of Revenue, unless it is less than the 9 percent minimum for 2006-2017 or the 12 percent minimum established beginning with the calendar year 2018.

Non-Compliance Filing Penalty: Employers are required to electronically file quarterly UC tax and wage reports through the Unemployment Compensation Management System (UCMS). Employers who are unable to comply with the electronic filing requirement must file a waiver request form. Employers without a Department-approved waiver whose reports are not filed electronically will be charged a penalty equal to 15 percent of the total contributions payable, with a minimum of $125 and a maximum of $450. To access UCMS, visit www.uctax.pa.gov

Non-Compliance Payment Penalty: Payments of contributions, reimbursement of benefit charges, interest, and/or penalties are required to be remitted electronically through UCMS if the total liability for a payment period is, or at any point was, $5,000 or more, and the employer does not have a Department-approved waiver on file. Failure to make payment electronically will result in a penalty equal to the greater of $25 or 10 percent of the remittance amount, up to a maximum of $500.

Dishonored Remittance Penalty: A penalty is charged to anyone who provides a check or payment by electronic transfer to the Department of Labor & Industry that is subsequently dishonored by the financial institution upon which it is drawn. The dishonored remittance penalty is 10 percent of the remittance amount, up to a maximum of $1,000, with a minimum of $25 per occurrence.