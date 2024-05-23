Work
Designation¹
Comments
Crack Sealing
|Maintenance
|Seal Coat
|Maintenance
|Slurry Seal
|Maintenance
|Ralumac application
|Maintenance
|Microsurfacing
|Maintenance
|Fog Seal
|Maintenance
|Scrub Seal
|Maintenance
|Ultrathin Friction Course
|Maintenance
|Repaving
|Construction
|Cold In-Place Recycling
|Construction
|Hot In-Place Recycling
|Construction
|Milling with and without Thin HMA Overlay (Wearing Course)
|Construction
|Leveling Course with Thin HMA Overlay
|Construction
|Base Repair
|Construction
|May be maintenance work if
incidental to pothole patching.
|Pavement Patching
|Maintenance
|Widening
|Construction
|Shoulder Upgrade
|Construction
|Routine cleaning of drainage features, including minor pipe repairs
|Maintenance
|Pipe Replacement is reconstruction and nonmaintenance.
|Repair of drainage features including pipe replacement.
|Construction
|Guide Rail
|Maintenance
|Construction
¹ The term construction includes construction, reconstruction, demolition, alteration and/or repair work other than maintenance work and requires Pennsylvania prevailing wages. Work that is maintenance work is excluded from these wage requirements. A project that is comprised of both maintenance and non-maintenance will likely require Pennsylvania prevailing wages. 43 P.S. § 165-2(5).