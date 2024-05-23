Skip to agency navigation
    Labor Law Compliance

    Labor Law Compliance makes sure that labor laws are followed. They teach people about these laws, check for violations, and help if someone breaks the rules. 

    Labor Law Compliance Information

    Statistics and Collections

    The following chart represents historical data of Labor Standards collections from 1994 through 2022.
    Updated December 20, 2022

    This represents wages returned to workers under the Wage Payment Collection Law and the Minimum Wage Act.

     

    ​Year

    ​Money Collected

    ​1994

    $171,837.00​

    ​1995

    $660,423.00​

    ​1996

    $891,225.00​

    ​1997

    $1,489,256.00​

    ​1998​

    ​$1,650,743.00

    ​1999

    ​$1,564,918.00

    2000​

    $​1,361,141.00

    ​2001

    ​$1,569,082.83

    2002​

    $1,476,747.09​

    ​2003

    $2,474,889.79​

    ​2004

    $2,484,849.64​

    ​2005

    ​$2,552,031.65

    ​2006

    $4,007,338.29​

    ​2007

    ​$2,749,627.67

    2008​

    ​$3,362,538.55

    ​2009

    $3,121,945.14​

    ​2010

    ​$4,816,888.54

    ​2011

    ​$3,456,771.48

    ​2012

    ​$2,345,013.40

    2013​

    ​$2,949,484.72

    ​2014

    $3,877,925.81​

    2015

    $3,877,925.81

    2016

    $4,688,576.74

    2017

    $2,530,600.45

    2018

    $3,249,465.17

    2019

    $4,045,227.69

    2020

    $2,448,455.48

    2021

    $2,605,470.51

    2022

    		$7,448,921.07