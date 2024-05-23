|Name of Agency:
Address:
|Blue Mountain Inspection Service LLC
6 Old State Road
New Ringgold, PA 17960
|Contact person:
|Carl E. Faust
|Telephone:
E-mail address:
570-943-2577
bmisinspector@gmail.com
Code requirements it can legally enforce (only those preceded by X):
RESIDENTIAL
X
Building Code Official
INSP.
|
X
|Building
X
|Electrical
X
|Energy Conservation
X
|Mechanical
X
|Plumbing
|
|
COMMERCIAL
X
Building Code Official
INSP.
PLAN EXAM.
|
X
X
|Accessibility
X
X
|Building
X
X
|Electrical
X
X
|Energy Conservation
X
X
|Mechanical
X
X
|Plumbing
Agency is able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.
Agency is able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.
Agency is able to perform code work in each county with X preceding its name:
|
|Adams
|
|Allegheny
|
|Armstrong
|
|Beaver
|
|Bedford
|X
|Berks
|
|Blair
|
|Bradford
|
|Bucks
|
|Butler
|
|Cambria
|
|Cameron
|X
|Carbon
|
|Centre
|
|Chester
|
|Clarion
|
|Clearfield
|
|Clinton
|X
|Columbia
|
|Crawford
|
|Cumberland
|X
|Dauphin
|
|Delaware
|
|Elk
|
|Erie
|
|Fayette
|
|Forest
|
|Franklin
|
|Fulton
|
|Greene
|
|Huntingdon
|
|Indiana
|
|Jefferson
|
|Juniata
|X
|Lackawanna
|X
|Lancaster
|
|Lawrence
|X
|Lebanon
|X
|Lehigh
|X
|Luzerne
|X
|Lycoming
|
|McKean
|
|Mercer
|
|Mifflin
|X
|Monroe
|
|Montgomery
|
|Montour
|X
|Northampton
|
|Northumberland
|
|Perry
|
|Philadelphia
|
|Pike
|
|Potter
|X
|Schuylkill
|
|Snyder
|
|Somerset
|
|Sullivan
|
|Susquehanna
|
|Tioga
| X
|Union
|
|Venango
|
|Warren
|
|Washington
|
|Wayne
|
|Westmoreland
|
|Wyoming
| X
|York
|
|