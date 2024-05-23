Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Certified Third Party Agency Listing (Buildings)

    Blue Mountain Inspection Service LLC

    Expiration date: 12/29/2024

    Blue Mountain Inspection Service PDF
    Name of Agency:
    Address:    		Blue Mountain Inspection Service LLC
    6 Old State Road
    New Ringgold, PA 17960
    Contact person:Carl E. Faust
    Telephone:
    E-mail address:

    570-943-2577
    bmisinspector@gmail.com

     

    Code requirements it can legally enforce (only those preceded by X):

     

    RESIDENTIAL

    X

    Building Code Official

     

    INSP.

    		 

    X

    		Building

    X

    		Electrical

    X

    		Energy Conservation

    X

    		Mechanical

    X

    		Plumbing
      

    COMMERCIAL

    X

    Building Code Official

     

    INSP.

    PLAN EXAM.

    		 

    X

    X

    		Accessibility

    X

    X

    		Building

    X

    X

    		Electrical

    X

    X

    		Energy Conservation

    X

    X

    		Mechanical

    X

    X

    		Plumbing

     

    Agency is able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.

     

    Agency is able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.

     

    Agency is able to perform code work in each county with X preceding its name:

     

     Adams
     Allegheny
     Armstrong
     Beaver
     Bedford
    XBerks
     Blair
     Bradford
     Bucks
     Butler
     Cambria
     Cameron
    XCarbon
     Centre
     Chester
     Clarion
     Clearfield
     Clinton
    XColumbia
     Crawford
     Cumberland
    XDauphin
     Delaware
     Elk
     Erie
     Fayette
     Forest
     Franklin
     Fulton
     Greene
     Huntingdon
     Indiana
     Jefferson
     Juniata
    XLackawanna
    XLancaster
     Lawrence
    XLebanon
    XLehigh
    XLuzerne
    XLycoming
     McKean
     Mercer
     Mifflin
    XMonroe
     Montgomery
     Montour
    XNorthampton
     Northumberland
     Perry
     Philadelphia
     Pike
     Potter
    XSchuylkill
     Snyder
     Somerset
     Sullivan
     Susquehanna
     Tioga
      XUnion
     Venango
     Warren
     Washington
     Wayne
     Westmoreland
     Wyoming
      XYork
      