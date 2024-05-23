The .gov means its official.

$388.81 Plus $0.78 per square foot of floor area or each fraction of floor area

Permit for new structures and facilities other than buildings

$2,380.10 Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

$388.81 Plus $78.73 for each $1,000 of estimated cost for alterations, renovations or modification as certified by the applicant

Expedited Permits