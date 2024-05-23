The .gov means its official.

|1.
|Permit for new buildings and additions
Standard fee
$388.81
|Expedited Permits
|$1,600.06
Plus $0.78 per square foot of floor area or each fraction of floor area plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours
2.
Permit for new structures and facilities other than buildings
Standard fee
$1,168.85
Expedited Permits
$2,380.10
|3.
|Permit for alterations, renovations or modifications to existing building structures
Standard fee
$388.81
Expedited Permits
$1,600.06
|4.
|Accessibility plan review and inspection
Standard fee
$781.25
Expedited Permits
$1,992.50
|5.
|Permit for building or structure demolition
Standard fee
$388.81
Expedited Permits
$1,600.06
|6.
|Annual Permit
Standard fee
$388.81
Expedited Permits
$1,600.06
|7.
|Revision of approved plans
Standard fee
$605.62
Expedited Permits
$1,816.87
|8.
|Industrial board variance, appeal and request for extension of time
Standard fee
$388.81
Expedited Permits
$1,600.06
|9.
|Accessibility Advisory Board variance, appeal and request for extension of time
Standard fee
$388.81
Expedited Permits
$1,600.06
11.
Permit phased (accelerated) approval
$300.00
12.
Permit for in home day care
$100.00
13.
Copies of approved construction documents
$5.00 per page
14.
Duplicate certificate of occupancy
$5.00 each