The .gov means its official.

    Building Division Fee Schedule

    Access the building division fee schedule for UCC buildings. The standard and expediated fees for each service type are detailed.

     

    1.Permit for new buildings and additions 

     

    Standard fee

    $388.81
    Plus $0.78 per square foot of floor area or each fraction of floor area

     Expedited Permits$1,600.06
    Plus $0.78 per square foot of floor area or each fraction of floor area plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

    2.

    Permit for new structures and facilities other than buildings

     

     

    Standard fee

    $1,168.85

     

    Expedited Permits

    $2,380.10
    Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

    3.Permit for alterations, renovations or modifications to existing building structures 

     

    Standard fee

    $388.81
    Plus $78.73 for each $1,000 of estimated cost for alterations, renovations or modification as certified by the applicant

     

    Expedited Permits

    $1,600.06
    Plus $78.73 for each $1,000 of estimated cost for alterations, renovations or modification as certified by the applicant plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

    4.Accessibility plan review and inspection 

     

    Standard fee

    $781.25

     

    Expedited Permits

    $1,992.50
    Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

    5.Permit for building or structure demolition 

     

    Standard fee

    $388.81

     

    Expedited Permits

    $1,600.06
    Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

    6.Annual Permit 

     

    Standard fee

    $388.81

     

    Expedited Permits

    $1,600.06
    Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

    7.Revision of approved plans 

     

    Standard fee

    $605.62

     

    Expedited Permits

    $1,816.87
    Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

    8.Industrial board variance, appeal and request for extension of time 

     

    Standard fee

    $388.81

     

    Expedited Permits

    $1,600.06

    9.Accessibility Advisory Board variance, appeal and request for extension of time 

     

    Standard fee

    $388.81

     

    Expedited Permits

    $1,600.06

    11.

    Permit phased (accelerated) approval

    $300.00

    12.

    Permit for in home day care

    $100.00

    13.

    Copies of approved construction documents

    $5.00 per page

    14.

    Duplicate certificate of occupancy

    $5.00 each

     